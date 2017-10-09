New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Explores Rey's Journey & Previews Face-Off Between Leia & Kylo Ren
The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer dropped on Monday night and there is so much to unpack.
The action-packed clip previews the next steps in Rey's (Daisy Ridley) journey as she trains with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) -- picking up from their final moments in 2015's The Force Awakens -- and impresses him with her skills...perhaps too much.
"I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then," Luke warns. "It does now."
RELATED: 'Star Wars': We Need to Collectively Decide Whether JJ Abrams Is the Dark Side or A New Hope for 'Episode IX'
The clip also dives deeper into the backstory of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and previews a tense and possibly deadly face-off between the dark warrior and his mother, Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher).
Fans also get a look at Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) waging war against the First Order and a seemingly life-size (though still menacing) Supreme Leader Snoke urging someone to "fulfill your destiny."
ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with the Last Jedi cast at the D23 Expo back in July, where they opened up about the late Carrie Fisher's Star Wars legacy, as well as the excitement over the upcoming installment from a galaxy far, far away.
"It's weird, because I feel like I should know what I'm doing," Ridley confessed of her franchise fame and portrayal of Rey. "It's not the success thing, it's the understanding how the character has connected with people... I know the weight of that, so I just want to make sure people are continuing to connect with her in that way."
See more in the video below. Star Wars: The Last Jedi drops out of hyperspace and into theaters on Dec. 15.