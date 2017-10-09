New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer Explores Rey's Journey & Previews Face-Off Between Leia & Kylo Ren

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer dropped on Monday night and there is so much to unpack.

The action-packed clip previews the next steps in Rey's (Daisy Ridley) journey as she trains with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) -- picking up from their final moments in 2015's The Force Awakens -- and impresses him with her skills...perhaps too much.

"I've seen this raw strength only once before. It didn't scare me enough then," Luke warns. "It does now."