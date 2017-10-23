Newly Engaged ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Janel Parrish Dishes on Her ‘Perfect’ Park Proposal (Exclusive)
Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish is engaged!
The 28-year-old actress announced the news by tweeting a sweet snap showing her kissing fiancé Chris Long, alongside the words “I said yes,” on Monday, then dished on the big moment to ET.
“He proposed in the park,” shared Parrish, who played Mona on the popular Freeform series and stars in the upcoming spinoff The Perfectionists. “He got down on one knee and I just dissolved into tears! Perfect moment!"
“I’m over the moon,” the thrilled bride-to-be added. “I get to marry the most amazing man I’ve ever met. I feel like the luckiest girl alive!”
WATCH: 'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff Starring Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish is Happening!
Parrish revealed that her ring was made by Jean Dousset and the romantic proposal went down in Toronto, Canada, where she is set to make her debut as Sandy in a theater production of Grease on Tuesday.
She also took to Instagram to share her joy about marrying her “best friend.”
“Went to the park for a stroll with Klee and came back with a fiancé,” she wrote. “I get to marry my best friend and I’m over the moon. I love you @c_long.”
EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Pieterse Talks 'Pretty Little Liars' Spinoff: 'It's a Fun New World'
Long also shared the photo on Instagram, writing, “Locked it up,” and adding a bullseye emoji.
The couple celebrated their first anniversary in September, with Long posting a cute slideshow of their time together on Instagram.
“Year one down. The happiest. Can't wait for what's to come @janelparrish,” he wrote in the post.
Congrats to the happy couple!
Find out more about The Perfectionists in the video below.