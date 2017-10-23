Newly Engaged ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Janel Parrish Dishes on Her ‘Perfect’ Park Proposal (Exclusive)

Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish is engaged!

The 28-year-old actress announced the news by tweeting a sweet snap showing her kissing fiancé Chris Long, alongside the words “I said yes,” on Monday, then dished on the big moment to ET.

“He proposed in the park,” shared Parrish, who played Mona on the popular Freeform series and stars in the upcoming spinoff The Perfectionists. “He got down on one knee and I just dissolved into tears! Perfect moment!"

“I’m over the moon,” the thrilled bride-to-be added. “I get to marry the most amazing man I’ve ever met. I feel like the luckiest girl alive!”