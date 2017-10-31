Newlyweds Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Reveal Plans for Multiple Honeymoons (Exclusive)
Justin Hartley is opening up about life as a newlywed!
ET caught up with the This Is Us star at the premiere of his latest film, A Bad Moms Christmas, in Los Angeles on Monday, just three days after he tied the knot to actress Chrishell Stause.
"I'm doing good," he gushed to ET's Cameron Mathison. "Yeah, it's awesome. I'm doing great!"
And everything's about to get even better, as Hartley, 40, and Stause, 36, are about to hit the road for one of their many honeymoons.
"We're going to try and do as many honeymoons as we possibly can, in between work," Hartley explained. "That's sort of the goal. That's what we've been doing forever anyways. Like, we work really hard and then we sort of try to party really hard, too. In a safe way."
Stause chimed in, telling ET, "We're getting on the road tomorrow morning."
"We're taking a little road trip, yeah," Hartley confirmed. "Right after this, we're going to start partying."
While the two had nothing but amazing things to say about each other during our interview, they both agreed that the best part of married life (so far!) is being able to use the words "husband" and "wife."
"Oh, gosh. I like saying wife," Hartley exclaimed. "I like saying it. It's beautiful, I'm happy. I couldn't be happier."
"We've been doing that a lot," added Stause. "Like, 'Hey, husband.'"
It doesn't get much cuter than that!
Hartley and Stause said "I do" in a romantic outdoor ceremony at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.
Hear more and see pics from their gorgeous ceremony in the video below!