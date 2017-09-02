Newlyweds Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Cuddle Up at Telluride Film Festival
Marriage looks good on Kate Mara and Jamie Bell!
The couple stepped out while promoting Bells' new movie, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado on Friday.
Bell, 31, sported black jeans, a gray shirt and a bomber jacket at the event. Mara, 34, looked cute in black jeans, converse and a light-colored coat -- though switched jackets later in the day.
Mara and Bell worked together on 2015's Fantastic Four, and started dating shortly after. The two tied the knot in Los Angeles in July.
In an interview with ES Magazine last month, Bell opened up about their relationship, explaining that, "there was an instant connection, like we’d known one another forever, It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married."
