WATCH: Jewelry Designer Neil Lane Dishes on Celebrity Wedding Rings

His name is a staple on red carpets and everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Renee Zellweger have worn his amazing jewels. Neil Lane is one of the most well-known jewelry designers in the world, and now he's talking to ET about this season's wedding trends and dishing on some of his most famous clients' wedding rings.

The biggest trend that Lane is seeing this wedding season is an incredible attention to detail.

"The trends that I'm seeing so far this year is it's all about detail ... it's not necessarily about [just] the central stone, but the whole ring," he says. "The setting has to be perfect, it's the house where the diamond lives. It's all about detail, people want detail, scroll work, vintage vibe..."

Another trend the jeweler to the stars has taken note of is that the fiancé is much more involved in choosing the ring than in the past, celebrities being no exception.

"Jennifer Hudson got a round diamond with diamonds around it," he remembers. "David [Otunga] chose it. He knew what she liked, [and] we had done some research."

Lane also gave us the scoop on Jessica Simpson's already buzzed-about wedding ring, which she received from her fiancé, former NFL player Eric Johnson.

"Jessica Simpson wanted a cushion-cut diamond but we got her a cushion-cut ruby which was amazing," he dishes. "[I] worked with Eric on that. It's her second time around and she wanted something different."

In terms of making his A-list style more affordable, Lane is happy to talk about his collaboration with Kay Jewelers.

"I was inspired by 20 years of design for some of Hollywood's most legendary stars to create a collection with Kay Jewelers that is authentic, glamorous, and romantic," Lane said in a statement.

Check out the video to see Neil Lane's incredible diamonds and also to hear about Paul McCartney's "amazing taste level" when it came to picking out a ring for his fiancéeNancy Shevell.