Angelina Jolie's Humanitarian Visit to Libya

Angelina Jolie made a two-day visit to Libya Tuesday to help facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries after thousands of people fled their homes during a revolution against Moammar Gadhafi.

Jolie, who is an ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency

(UNHCR), said in a statement: "I have come to Libya for a variety of

reasons, to see a country in transition at every level and to witness

efforts to fully realize the promise of the Arab Spring." She also

expressed a desire to show "solidarity" for the Libyan people as they

seek to rebuild their society and institutions.

The U.N. agency said last week that it was discussing a bigger role for Jolie after receiving $5 million in donations from her over the past decade. The A-list actress has visited dozens of countries to promote the cause of refugees during her tenure as goodwill ambassador.