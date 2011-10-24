Conrad Murray's Defense Opens Their Case

After four week's of the prosecution's presentation of their case against Dr. Conrad Murray, the physician's lawyers took control of the courtroom in support of their client.

According to the Associated Press, Dr. Allan Metzger was one of the first to take the stand. Metzger testified that two months prior to Michael Jackson's death, the singer had asked him about sleep medications, in which he then warned him of the risks. He even recalled making a house call to Jackson's home, where the singer asked about intravenous sleep medications and anesthetics but never mentioned a specific drug.

On cross-examination, the prosecution tried to exploit Metzger's testimony. "You explained to him that is was dangerous, life-threatening and should not be done outside a hospital, correct?" prosecutor David Walgren said. "That's correct," Metzger replied. The doctor also added that no amount of money would have ever prompted him to give Jackson propofol.

Another witness called to the stand was Cherilyn Lee, a nurse practitioner who refused to provide propofol to Jackson when he asked.

Two detectives, Dan Myers and Orlando Martinez, were next as they were asked about Jackson's bodyguard Alberto Alvarez's statement, who claimed that Murray told him to place some medical equipment and vials in a bag before calling 911. The defense contended that Alvarez might have changed his story to fit details releases by the coroner and that he didn't mention Murray's instructions until more than two months after Jackson's death.

Murray has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and could face up to four years in prison if convicted. Check back with ET for continuous coverage of the Michael Jackson death trial.