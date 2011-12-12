Barry Manilow Undergoes Surgery

The morning after performing his thousandth Las Vegas concert and ending a seven-year run at the Las Vegas Hilton and The Paris Resort, Barry Manilow is set to have surgery to repair torn abductor muscles and to remove bursas in both hips.

The 68-year-old Mandy singer will be in recovery for six weeks and will return to the stage with three concerts at The Chicago Theater in early February, in addition to four concerts at Radio City Music Hall in New York on February 10th, 11th, 12th and 14th.

A plucky Manilow said of the surgery, "That’s what you get when you jump around to Copacabana for 30 years! Wish me luck!"