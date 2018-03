The casts of The Help, Modern Family and Boardwalk Empire may have gone home with top honors at the 18th Annual Screen Actor’s Guild Awards – but take a look at some of the stars who stole the show with their fab fashions. From Michelle Williams’ cherry red frock, to Angelina Jolie’s sexy black stunner and Viola Davis’ white-hot design, get an eyeful of the women who were busy heating up the SAG red carpet!

Fierce Fashions of the SAG Awards