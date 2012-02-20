Elizabeth Smart Planned Wedding 'In A Few Days'

Elizabeth Smart got married over the weekend in Hawaii and now she's revealing how moving the wedding date up at the last minute required a lot of quick wedding planning.

Smart tells People magazine: "It's everything you can imagine with planning a wedding -- only it's compressed into a few days." Smart, 24, and Matthew Gilmour, 22, exchanged vows Saturday in a private ceremony. They were engaged last month and had originally planned on a summer wedding, but they moved the date up two weeks ago.

The bride laughed when asked about trying to secure the traditional wedding items -- something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue -- before her big day. "Are you kidding? There's been no time!"

Smart -- who currently works for ABC News as a contributor on stories involving missing persons and child abductions -- made headlines in 2002 when she was kidnapped from her Salt Lake City home at the age of 14. Brian David Mitchell was convicted of Smart's kidnapping in 2010 and is currently serving a life sentence.

