Michael Douglas' Piano Skills Improve for Liberace

Michael Douglas says he's now in the midst of preparing for his portrayal of the flamboyant pianist Liberace and reveals that he's making progress in honing his piano skills for the role.

"There's a lot of preparation that goes into Liberace. I'm working on the piano, getting that down," Douglas told ET at New York's Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, where he received the Monte Cristo Award for his contribution to the theater community.

"It should be a lot of fun," Douglas said, adding that he's looking forward to working with Matt Damon and director Steven Soderbergh when the biopic Behind the Candelabra begins filming in July. He also revealed that he'll be undergoing intense hair and makeup sessions each day to be transformed into Liberace.

Douglas got a special treat during the ceremony when the Monte Cristo Award was presented to him by his wife, Academy Award-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who pointed out that this was a first for the couple.

