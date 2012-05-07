Stacy Keibler's Cinco de Mayo Celebration

This weekend was a double whammy for George Clooney's leading lady, Stacy Keibler, as the former Dancing with the Stars contestant celebrated Cinco de Mayo ahead of George's 51st birthday on May 6.

On Saturday, Stacy hosted a bar-tending contest at Mixology 101 at Planet Dailies in Los Angeles.

"I'm excited to try the cocktails," said Stacy, who had the bar tenders whip up a "special" drink for her during her first time at the popular bar and lounge.

Fans might be excited about the possibility of seeing Stacy return to DWTS in an all-star edition, but the 32-year-old actress and model kept mum on any potential plans, saying, "I don't know. You'll have to wait and find out."

