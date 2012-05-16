Actor Nick Stahl Reported Missing

Terminator 3 star Nick Stahl was reported missing by his wife on Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms the disappearance of Stahl, 32, who reportedly has not been seen by his wife Rose since May 9.

Detective Carmine Sasso of the LAPD's Adult Missing Persons Unit tells

ET that his team is handling the case and investigators are currently

following up on a few "viable leads." He added that at the request of the family, the matter is being kept private so no further information about the case is being released to the public at this time.

Last February, Rose filed court papers indicating that she had recently separated from Nick and she sought a court order allowing only monitored visits between her husband and the couple's two-year-old daughter Marlo.

In an updated filing dated March 5, Rose sought to modify a visitation agreement to only allow monitored visits of up to eight hours between her husband and Marlo if Nick submits to and passes tests to detect marijuana, cocaine or alcohol in his system. The court request stipulated that the drug/alcohol tests be conducted at least 24 hours before a scheduled visitation and that proof of a negative result be furnished to Rose at least six hours prior to the commencement of visits.