Miley Cyrus: I Had My Biggest Heartbreak at 14

Miley Cyrus dishes on her biggest heartbreak in an upcoming episode of The Conversation and we have a sneak peek.

RELATED: Lady GaGa: Candid About Sex, Drugs & Loneliness

"I had my biggest heartbreak when I was 14 even though that sounds crazy," said Miley, reminiscing about a time when she had fallen in love with a young man who did not share the same feelings for her.

Miley went on to give advice to her 14-year-old self, echoing words of wisdom passed down to her from her father.

"This too shall pass," said Miley. "It's generic but it's true."

The Demi Moore produced series The Conversation is hosted by Amanda de Cadenet. Visit Lifetime to check your local listings.