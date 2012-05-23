Fire at Home of 'Real Housewives' Star Kim Zolciak

A small fire was reported this morning at the home of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak.

A spokesman for the Roswell City Fire Department outside Atlanta told ET the blaze started in the garage of the home and was caused by a four-wheel vehicle. The fire was quickly extinguished before spreading to the rest of the house and no injuries were reported.

Zolciak took to her Twitter account to thank for firefighters who responded to the call. "Shout out to Roswell Fire Dept for their quick response this morning! God is always on my side!" she tweeted.