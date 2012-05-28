Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni Wed

Congrats is in order for one of the Sex and the City girls! Three years after getting engaged, Cynthia Nixon, 46, wed longtime girlfriend, political activist Christine Marinoni, 45, on Sunday, reports People.

"On May 27, 2012, Cynthia Nixon and her girlfriend, Christine Marinoni, were legally married in the state of New York," a rep said in a statement to the mag. "Nixon wore a custom dress by Carolina Herrera."

The couple have been together since 2004. In February 2011, Marinoni gave birth to their son, Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni. Nixon also has two children from a previous relationship with photographer Danny Mozes.

The couple got engaged at a pro same sex marriage rally three years ago but waited to wed until gay marriage was legal in New York state, which happened last summer.