ET's Kid Reporter Catches Up with 'McKenna' Star

We dispatched ET's own kid reporter Lauren Kaplan to the recent U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials in San Jose, CA, where she interviewed young actress Jade Pettyjohn about her upcoming role in the movie An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars.

Jade opens up to Lauren at the official event space for An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars inside the HP Pavilion. American Girl magazine's popular 2012 Girl of the Year comes to life in this all-new adventure film that also stars Oscar-nominee Nia Vardalos, Ian Ziering and Cathy Rigby.

Watch the video to hear Jade talk about attend the Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials and also explain how her character in the movie learns the best ways to balance school with her gymnastics pursuits. Jade also explains to Lauren some similarities between her character and her real life.

An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars is scheduled to air Saturday July 14 at 8/7 p.m. on NBC. It is also being sold on Blu-ray combo pack and DVD, exclusively at Wal-Mart, American Girl Stores and at americangirl.com.

