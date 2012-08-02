John Mayer & Katy Perry's Date Night?

Music stars John Mayer and Katy Perry were spotted together last night in West Hollywood, fueling recent rumors that the two are now dating.

RELATED: John Mayer Cancels Tour Due to Throat Condition

John and Katy -- who split from husband Russell Brand in December 2011 -- were snapped in a car as they departed the famous Chateau Marmont.

VIDEO: Katy Perry Smooches Mystery Sailor

If it turns out that John, 34, is indeed going out with Katy, 27, then the pop star would join the company of several high profile love interests of the playboy crooner including Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson and Taylor Swift.