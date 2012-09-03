Flashback: Michael Clarke Duncan's All-Star Sunday

As the world continues to mourn the loss of one of Hollywood's 'gentle giants,' Michael Clarke Duncan, we're taking a look back at the fun-loving Oscar nominee in happier times.

RELATED: Michael Clarke Duncan Has Died

ET was with Duncan during the MLB's annual Legends & Celebrity Softball game as a part of the 2010 All-Star weekend. Before the game, The Insider's Kevin Frazier (then reporting for ET) uncovered the soft underbelly of the man who stood 6-feet, 5-inches tall.

"This is truly overwhelming," Duncan said, sitting on the bench. "This is the scariest stuff I've ever done. I just don't want to strike out."

RELATED: Tom Hanks Reacts to Michael Clarke Duncan's Death

The Green Mile star's fiancee, Reverend Omarosa Manigault, gushed over Duncan, telling Kevin, "He's such a talented actor. I think he's an incredible human being."

Duncan died today in Los Angeles following a "myocardial infarction" suffered on July 13 from which he never fully recovered. He was 54.