Obama Talks Weight & Romney on 'Late Show'

President Barack Obama sat down for an extensive interview on the Late Show with David Letterman on Tuesday, responding to Republican Presidential candidate Mitt Romney's recently released comments for the first time.

"Is that just -- is that what rich guys at country clubs are talking about?" Letterman asked, referencing the reported recording of Romney saying that 47 percent of the nation's voters are "dependent on government."

"Well, I don't know what he was referring to, but I can tell you this: When I won in 2008, 47 percent of the American people voted for John McCain," said President Obama. "And what I said on election night was, 'Even though you didn't vote for me, I hear your voices, and I'm going to work as hard as I can to be your president.' And one of the things I've learned as president is you represent the entire country."

The interview also featured some lighter moments. Letterman opened by complimenting the president on his physique. When President Obama returned the compliment, Letterman joked, "You haven't seen me naked," in a self-deprecating fashion.

"We're going to keep it that way," President Obama said with a smile.

