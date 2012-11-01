Michelle Obama: Storm Help is 'No. 1 Priority'

First Lady Michelle Obama spoke out for the first time since the devastation of Hurricane Sandy, saying that responding to the devastation is President Obama's "number one priority," that it's an opportunity to pull together as a nation, and pointing out that as a parent it's a "teachable moment."

“[The president and I have] talked about it and obviously our thoughts and prayers are with people who have been affected by the storm, and his focus and attention has been on rescue, recovery, and it is his number one priority,” the first lady tells ET’s special correspondent Kal Penn. “This is a time when you pull together as a nation ... and forget about partisanship."

Mrs. Obama adds that seeing the two sides of the aisle working together “is always a heartening thing to see in times of tragedy."

She adds that she has spoken to her daughters about the tragedy, calling it a teachable moment: "Like any parent, everything that happens in the world is a teachable moment about character and integrity, about struggle … You never know what's going to happen in life, nothing is guaranteed, and that's why you have to have a nation that is supporting each other in good times and in bad times."

Of course Election Day is Tuesday, November 6, and the first lady's message is loud and clear: Go out and vote, and vote early!