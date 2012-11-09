Carrie Ann Calls Brooke Burke-Charvet 'Courageous'

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba is the latest celebrity to comment on Brooke Burke-Charvet's cancer diagnosis, saying she feels much love for the DWTS co-host and admires her decision to go public with the news.

Speaking at an event to benefit the Heaven on Earth Society for Animals, Carrie Ann said she had already been talking with Brooke about her diagnosis before her public announcement on Thursday.

"I'm just so impressed with her because I think it takes huge amounts of courage to publicly announce it this way when you're sort of going through it, because it's still scary. And I have so much respect for her and so much love in my heart for her."

Carrie Ann revealed that both of her parents recently went through cancer and she served as their caregiver so she knows what it's like for people dealing with the disease. "She's sharing with everybody to help other people," she said of Brooke. "I think she's going to be fine, and I applaud her for her courage."

We also spoke with Carrie Ann about last night's Purr-fectly Starry Night Gala and her involvement with the Heaven on Earth Society for Animals, which seeks to provide animals with lifelong homes and a high quality of life, regardless of situation, special needs or adoptability.

Also stopping by to chat were DWTS pro Tony Dovolani and Rachael MacFarlane -- sister of Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane -- who spoke about the Perry MacFarlane Sanctuary at Heaven on Earth that was named after her late mother Anne Perry MacFarlane, a devoted advocate for helping needy animals.