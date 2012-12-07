Fergie Plays Santa Baby for Soldiers

Fergie is certainly in the holiday spirit these days – the songstress and entrepreneur hosted the Cell Phones for Soldiers Voli Light Vodka Party at the SkyBar in Hollywood Thursday night, and she shared her big holiday plans with ET.

Video: What Turns Fergie on About Husband Josh Duhamel

"My plans are to go to my mom's for Christmas, have a nice Voli cocktail and her homemade lasagna. " said Fergie with a smile. "She makes turkey lasagna with low-fat mozzarella cheese. It's still indulging a little bit, but without all the guilt."

As for her big end-of-year appearance, she says, "My plans for New Year's Eve is I will be co-hosting the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, counting down to the New Year, to 2013. Cheers!"

As for the evening's great charity, she says, "I get to present to the troops tonight a big calling card … It's a very special hosting gig I have tonight. It means a lot. … Cell Phones for Soldiers is such an amazing organization. … [For every old or broken cell phone donated], they give minutes to the troops, so tonight we are raising at least 500,000 minutes for the troops so that the troops can call home for the holidays. It's such a great cause, and I'm just a huge supporter of our troops."

Related: Fergie's Growing Business Empire Revealed

Of course, Fergie got to celebrate with her favorite drink, the Voli Cinnamon Kiss, using the first low-calorie vodka on the market. Watch the video to see which Voli drink is hubby Josh Duhamel's favorite!

Here's the recipe for that delicious-looking Voli Cinnamon Kiss:

Voli original

sugar free cinnamon syrup

fat free half and half

mixed with ice and served in a rocks glass

with a dash of cinnamon on top.

APPROX: 95 CALORIES