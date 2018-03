Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg is engaged!

The That's My Boy star popped the question to his singer-songwriter girlfriend Joanna Newsom, his rep confirmed to People magazine.

Samberg, 34 and Newsom, 31, who showed up together at last night's Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash in Hollywood, have been dating the past five years.

Samberg announced last year that he was departing SNL after seven seasons on the show.

