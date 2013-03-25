ET's Fight Night Giveaway

ET is giving you the chance to take home the same gift bag offered to Jennifer Lopez, Rita Wilson, Steve Martin and Billy Crystal at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XIX over the weekend. Read on for your chance to win...

The above stars helped raise $7.2 million for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, as well as several other worthy charities, on Saturday night in Arizona. And while it's better to give than to receive, they didn't walk away empty handed.

The gift bag, created by Jewels and Pinstripes, is valued at almost $1400 and includes items from Polaroid Eyewear, eBags, Kick Wedge Sports, Frosted Frenzy, Emmetts Hair Care, Naieme Collection, Tortuga Rum Cake Company, Karma Gifts, Ruby Roxanne Designs, Reno Rose, adidas, Cabeau Travel, Rewined Candles, FoHawx!, Bold For Men and Gearhart's Fine Chocolates.

