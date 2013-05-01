Robin Roberts Gives Update on Her Health

After suffering another health scare earlier this month while on vacation, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts gave an update on her fragile health in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Roberts was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, formerly known as "pre-leukemia," last year and took medical leave last fall to receive a bone marrow transplant.



PICS: Star Sightings



Although she was able to make a return to GMA in February, the 52-year-old experienced a health setback when she took a recent vacation and was admitted the hospital once again.

However, she confirms that she is now in much better health.

"Just got home from a good doctor's visit. The viruses I picked up on vacation (arggggh!) are well under control now. Quite common for this to happen post bone marrow transplant as my immune system continues to mature," the newscaster wrote on her Facebook page.



VIDEO: Exclusive: Inside Robin Roberts' First Day Back



Roberts says that she has not only recovered from the health setback she sustained on vacation but she is also feeling the best she has in quite some time.

"I feel better than I have in a long time! Going to follow doctor's orders and take the rest of the week off. Play time with my beloved Jack Russell, KJ!" said Roberts, who will be awarded with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at this year's ESPY Awards.