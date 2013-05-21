OKC's Kevin Durant Gives $1 Million to Red Cross

Kevin Durant is proving to be a hero on and off the court in Oklahoma City.

The star player of the Thunder, Oklahoma City's NBA team that was top ranked in the Western Conference in 2013, and recently eliminated in the semifinal round, donated $1 million to the Red Cross for disaster relief, in light of the tragic tornadoes that ravaged much of Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas, CBS Sports has confirmed.



The NBA small forward is a beloved figure in Oklahoma City, and yesterday tweeted, "Praying for the victims of the Tornadoes in OKC these last few days..Everybody stay safe!" A subsequent tweet from Durant read, "Text “REDCROSS” to 90999 for $10 donation to help tornado victims in #OKC #okwx."

It is currently reported that 24 people and 9 children lost their lives in yesterday's tornadoes. An estimated 300 homes were destroyed, causing damage expected to be in the billions of dollars.

Primary Thunder sponsor Chesapeake Energy also donated $1 million for disaster relief.

To donate, visit http://www.redcross.org/

