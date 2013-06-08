Buzzmakers: Kim's Shower & Paris Attempts Suicide

1.Kim Kardashian Throws Lavish Baby Shower

In addition to Kim Kardashian's famous family and baby's daddy Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's baby shower was full of familiar faces! The guest list included NeNe Leakes, Nicole Richie, Tracy Anderson, Kim Stewart and Kelly Osbourne, and Kim's friends and fam couldn't help but share pics from the weekend event. The shower took place on Sunday, June 2, 2013, at pal Shelli Azoff's home, and guests were spotted with goddess-like, floral headdresses.

2. Paris Jackson Suicide Attempt Confirmed



Debbie Rowe has confirmed exclusively to Entertainment Tonight that Paris Jackson tried to commit suicide and is currently in a Los Angeles hospital.

She was rushed to the hospital with cuts on her wrist June 5 in the early morning hours. Rowe tells ET that Jackson has had "a lot going on [lately]."

A source close to the family tells ET exclusively that the reason Paris attempted suicide is because she wasn't allowed to go to a Marilyn Manson concert. The rocker is set to play Gibson Amphitheater with Alice Cooper on June 6.

LA County Fire confirms to ET that they received a 911 call for an overdose at 1:27 a.m. and one person was transported to hospital.

On June 4 Jackson Tweeted, "yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away ... now it looks as though they're here to stay."

This month was already set to be a tough one for Paris as June 25 marks the fourth anniversary of Michael Jackson's passing.

UPDATES: Katherine Jackson released the following statement to ET: "Being a sensitive 15 year old is difficult no matter who you are. It is especially difficult when you lose the person closest to you. Paris is physically fine and is getting appropriate medical attention. Please respect her privacy and the family's privacy."

La Toya Jackson tells ET, "We are grateful and appreciate the overwhelming concern for Paris from both the public and the media, but request privacy at this time while our family handles these issues together."

Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson exclusively tell ET, "Thank you for the outpouring of concern and support for Paris. She is safe and doing fine. We truly appreciate you respecting our family's privacy at this time."

According to a 911 dispatch call, the young woman took 20 Motrin and cut herself with a kitchen knife.

3. 'Game Of Thrones' Star Mocks Red Wedding



Game Of Thrones fans can't stop talking about Sunday night's gruesome episode titled Red Wedding, and now, a surviving Stark member, a.k.a. 16-year-old actress Maisie Williams, is making light of the show shocker.

Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the wildly popular HBO series, posted a Vine video titled "spoiler ep. 9," saying to camera: "They dead. Like so dead. Like OMG dead. My mother and brother are dead."

She is of course referring to the wedding that left her on-screen brother and mother, Robb (Richard Madden) and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), dead at the hand of the vengeful Lord Walder Frey (David Bradley).

Meanwhile, Williams' co-star also commented on the bloody scene. Fairley said in an online HBO live chat, "After the week of filming that whole sequence, when we wrapped on set and said goodbye to the crew it was very emotional, but I think all of [us] felt this huge achievement and relief in a way almost."

She added, "From my point of view and Richard's there was incredible sadness because it was a combination of three years of work."

4. Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan-Tatum Welcome Baby



Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum are officially first-time parents.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Everly, in London on Thursday, May 30.

Tatum, 33, and Dewan-Tatum, 32, met on the set of their film Step Up. They've been married since July of 2009.

The couple is currently in the UK while Tatum is shooting his latest film Jupiter Ascending.

5. Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Also Engaged!



Double congratulations are in order for Jennifer Love Hewitt, as news breaks that not only is the actress expecting her first child with The Client List co-star Brian Hallisay, but she's also reportedly ready to walk down the aisle.

"This is a wonderful time and we are looking forward to starting our family together," Hewitt, 34, told ET of her pregnancy news on Tuesday, June 4.

Now, the actress graces the cover of Us Weekly and confirms to ET that Hallisay, 34, has put a ring on it!

The newly engaged couple first met on Loves Bites, NBC's short-lived 2010 comedy, and reconnected 15 months ago on the Lifetime's The Client List, where they play estranged husband and wife.