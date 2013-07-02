Baldwin 'Never' Tweeting Again, Cites Gandolfini

Following his recent vulgar Twitter outrage directed towards a Daily Mail writer who accused his wife of using the social media site during James Gandolfini's funeral, Alec Baldwin now declares that his lull from Twitter is for good.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the former 30 Rock actor pronounces his intention to never use Twitter again, and in an uncanny circular course of events, cites Gandolfini as inspiration for his intended permanent Twitter shutdown.



"Never. No," Baldwin responded when asked by Vanity Fair if he intended to reactivate his Twitter account in the future.

"I went to Jimmy Gandolfini's funeral, and when I was there I realized Jimmy Gandolfini didn't have Twitter. Jimmy Gandolfini was so beloved as a person, and he was so admired as an actor, and he didn't give a f*** about social media," the 55-year-old actor added.



"I really learned a lesson at the funeral. I said to myself, 'This is all a waste of time.' Meaning it's fun sometimes, but less and less, and less. It's just another chink in your armor for people to come and kill you. I stopped and said to myself, 'I'm going to try where I just don't do this anymore.'"

Baldwin—who is currently expecting his second child, his first with wife of a year, Hilaria—then mentions his soon-arriving child as further inspiration to remain mum on social media.



The fractious actor then reveals a dream of his in which he would retire acting soon enough so that his budding baby daughter would never know that he was an actor. An implication that he'll soon quit acting? Hypothetically, yes, he says.

"I'd love to if I could, yeah," Baldwin responded when asked if he planned to quit. "That would be the greatest thing in the world."

He continues, "...I would love to. If I could find something else to do."