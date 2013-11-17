Kris Jenner Talks Kim and Kanye's Wedding

In the wake of Kim Kardashian's recent engagement to Kanye West, ET's special correspondent Cheryl Woodcock caught up with Kris Jenner to get the scoop on her daughter's upcoming wedding plans.

Kardashian and West became engaged just last month, so most of their wedding plans are just beginning to be made. Jenner reveals that one important decision—perhaps the most important of all wedding decision—has yet to be made.



"Not yet," Jenner said when asked if her daughter has made her selection for her wedding gown.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians "momager" also revealed that Kim and Kanye have also yet to decide upon which day the wedding will be held.



"As soon as I know, I'm going to let you know," Jenner assured Cheryl. "Hopefully, probably next year."

