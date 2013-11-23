BUZZMAKERS: Hugh Beats Cancer, Levine Gets Sexy

What had ETonline readers buzzing this week?

1. Jackman Credits Wife for Spotting Cancer Scare

Hugh Jackman posted a serious photo of himself with a bandaged nose on Instagram today, declaring that he had a cancerous spot removed -- thanks to his wife.

The Oscar-nominated X-Men star wrote, "Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basil cell carcinoma. Please don't be foolish like me. Get yourself checked. And USE sunscreen!!!"

Just last month, the busy star celebrated his 45th birthday with a star-studded bash and performance for 4,500 guests, which raised $1.85 million for the Motion Picture & Television Fund, which provides health care and other services to entertainment-industry workers and retirees.

2. 'People' Names Adam Levine Sexiest Man Alive 2013

As many suspected, People's coveted title of Sexiest Man Alive has gone to Adam Levine.

"As a musician, you have fantasies that you want to win Grammys, but I didn't really think that this was on the table," the 34-year-old Maroon 5 frontman told People in this week's cover story. "I was just amazed and stunned and it almost seemed like they were kidding, but they weren't, so that's cool."

The Voice coach beat out big name contenders such as Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, James Franco, Idris Elba, Michael Fassbender, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck and Jon Hamm.

"This is just a really interesting time where everything seems to be heading in a certain direction," said Levine, who is looking forward to marrying his fiancee, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo. "And I'm not taking any of it for granted."

3. Kelly Clarkson: I'm Pregnant!

First comes love, then comes marriage and now comes the baby carriage for Kelly Clarkson, who just announced on Twitter that she's expecting her first child with husband Brandon Blackstock.

Clarkson and Blackstock married on October 21 in a small ceremony at Blackberry Farms in TN, what she called "the most beautiful place ever!"

4. Ron Burgundy Dedicates Song To Mayor Of Toronto

Mayor Ron Ford of Toronto, commonly referred to as "the crack-smoking Mayor of Toronto," has had a rough month in the press, but on Wednesday night's Conan, he found a famous supporter in Ron Burgundy.

Will Ferrell showed up as his Anchorman character to the late-night show, and took the opportunity to endorse the troubled Canadian politician. "My dear, dear, dear friend Mayor Rob Ford of Toronto is running for re-election. I hold him in highest regard, he's the best. Outstanding individual."

When Conan questioned him about his decision to back Mayor Ford, Burgundy bit back, "He's controversial cause he's so damn honest, yeah."

Further lending his support, Burgundy, a renowned jazz flute musician, also performed a song for the mayor's reelection campaign. That's when he grabbed the mic to sing Loverboy's Working for the Weekend.

Ferrell, 46, is currently promoting Burgundy's autobiography, Let Me Off At The Top, and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, hitting theaters Dec. 20, 2013.

5. (Re)Watch! Live From 'Catching Fire' Premiere

ET was on the red carpet for one of the most highly anticipated events of the year! The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Los Angeles premiere saw all the big stars stepping out in a formal fashion, and you can relive the excitement right here on ETonline!

From Jennifer Lawrence's daring dress, to her handsome co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson's arrivals, this livestream is a must-watch before the must-watch sequel hits theaters on Nov. 22, 2013.

In Catching Fire, Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson) become targets of the Capitol after their victory in the 74th Hunger Games sparks a rebellion in the Districts of Panem.