The Most Popular Internet Stories of 2013

As 2013 comes to a close, we're looking at the most popular news stories of the year, according to Bing searches.

It seems that the world's attention was directed across the pond this year as the royal baby topped Bing's list of most searched news stories.

Prince George, who was born July 22, attracted more than 7 million viewers for his first photo call outside of St. Mary's Hospital.

Bing's most searched movie, Iron Man 3, should come as no surprise. The action film took in more than a billion dollars worldwide!

In television, The Big Bang Theory dethroned American Idol as the most searched show while averaging 23.6 million viewers. Following close behind were The Walking Dead, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones and Dancing with the Stars.

Newcomers Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bested Robin Thicke in the music category. Their single Thrift Shop landed at No. 1 as Bing's most searched song.

