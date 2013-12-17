Kelly Rowland: I Got Engaged Through Skype

Kelly Rowland finally confirmed the reports that she's engaged to her manager Tim Witherspoon during her appearance on The Queen Latifah Show, where she also dished on the errrr, interesting way she was proposed to.

"It actually happened on Skype," she laughs, in this clip from the episode airing Wednesday. "He asked me first on Skype and I was like, 'We're so far away from each other.' I was like, in Bulgaria somewhere."

Though despite the less than romantic proposal, it didn't take much thought for the former Destiny's Child singer, 32, to say "yes."

"But it was so late, I remember we were both just kinda like, honestly, just staring at each other. And he asked me, and it was just that simple to say yes," she explains. "I was like, 'I got my best friend.' I got my best friend to ride through life with."

When news spread of her engagement in November thanks to her sparkling diamond ring, many fans were shocked due to the couple's extremely private nature.

"[But] it's been a while," she says of their relationship. "We've kept it very, very low – for years, to be completely honest."