Rocsi Sings To Aaron Paul at the Beach Bowl



ET's Rocsi Diaz hit the sand this weekend to play in DirecTV's eight annual celebrity flag football game, the Beach Bowl.

The Beach Bowl attracts thousands of fans who come out to watch Hollywood's biggest television and film stars compete against pro athletes in an exhilarating game of flag football.

Rocsi played hard during the game, but was also able to snag some fun, candid interviews with some of her celeb team mates, including Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, who claimed to be a big Bruno Mars fan but wouldn't serenade Rocsi with a song.

Check out the video for more interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of DirecTV's Beach Bowl.

