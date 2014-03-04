Teresa and Joe Giudice Plead Guilty

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice showed up in a Newark Federal Court on Tuesday, March 4, and pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud when they faced U.S. District Judge Esther Salas.

This news comes after the two were charged in July 2013 of attempting to illegally obtain mortgages and other loans, in addition to hiding income and assets while they were filing for bankruptcy. The 39-count indictment includes bank fraud, mail and wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud. Joe is also being accused of failing to file his taxes from 2004-2008.

All in all, the reality-show couple is being accused of earning over $5 million from their alleged fraudulent behavior.



This past summer, Teresa and Joe pleaded "not guilty" to the charges.

Now that they've pleaded "guilty", Teresa, 41, and Joe, 43, are scheduled to be sentenced on July 8.

Teresa said in a statement: "Today, I took responsibility for a series of mistakes I made several years ago. I have said throughout that I respect the legal process and thus I intend to address the Court directly at sentencing. I will describe the choices I made, continue to take responsibility for my decisions, and express my remorse to Judge Salas and the public. I am heartbroken that this is affecting my family--especially my four young daughters, who mean more to me than anything in the world. Beyond this, I do not intend to speak specifically about the case outside of court, at the recommendation of my attorney and out of deference to the Government and our legal system."

According to E! News, Joe faces 37-46 years behind bars, while Teresa could get 21-27 months.