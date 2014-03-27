REPORT: Gwyneth & Chris Together in the Bahamas After Split

According to Us Weekly, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are currently vacationing together in the Bahamas with their two children, Apple, 9, and Moses, 7, to avoid the media frenzy following news of the couple’s split.

According to the magazine, Paltrow, 41, and Martin, 37, are staying at a rented private beachfront home in Eleuthera, which is a private, "ultra-secluded residence" that reportedly costs $7,500 weekly.

"When only Gwyneth and Chris are together, there appears to be some tension," a source says about the current mood of the getaway. "But when the kids are with them, they appear to be one big happy family with no cares in the world."

The two, of course, are showing no signs of PDA.

"There was definitely a noticeably intimate distance," the source adds, also mentioning that both Apple and Moses seemed "happy and playful," and unfazed by their parents' split.

"The whole plan is to do this as amicably as possible," the source says.

Paltrow announced Tuesday via her website GOOP that she and Martin are separating after more than a decade of marriage.

