Comeback Kids: Selena, Paris & Kesha

Following his stint in rehab and then this week's reports of Zac Efron's latest troubles, many are rooting for the former High School Musical star to rebound and come back from his various trouble. ET has followed many young stars who have slid off the rails over the years, and are now "comeback kids," from Selena Gomez and Paris Jackson to Kesha. Watch the video...

This week, Selena addressed fans at a "We Day" conference in Oakland with a fresh attitude about life following her secret rehab stint in January, reportedly not for substance abuse, but for a much-needed rest. The star also posted to her fans, thanking them for their unconditional love and cyber hugs.



Paris Jackson recently emerged after months of seclusion following her suicide attempt last June, spotted on a recent post by brother Prince Jackson.

And pop star Kesha says she's feeling healthy after two months in rehab for an eating disorder, posting a pretty pic the day she left rehab.

