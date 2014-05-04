Naya Rivera Not Fired from 'Glee'

Despite numerous reports that Naya Rivera has been fired from Glee, the Fox Network released a statement Saturday that Rivera, 27, will remain on the show.

"There is no truth to the rumor Naya has been fired from the show. She remains under contract to Glee." the network told ET in a statement.

The New York Daily News reported that Rivera, who plays lesbian glee member Santana Lopez, was fired from her hit show after an altercation with co-star Lea Michele, which Rivera's publicist denied.



RELATED: Columbia Records Drops 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera (REPORTS)



It's been a rough time for Rivera, with rumors also persisting that she was dropped from her label Columbia Records. However, Rivera's publicist has denied those rumors as well.

"The newest story claiming that Naya Rivera was dropped from her recording contract with Columbia Records is absolutely false," her publicist Samantha Hill said in a statement last Thursday. "To be clear, any rumors or statements made as fact, that Naya Rivera was fired or let go from Glee or dropped from her recording contract, are categorically false. Someone obviously has an agenda to damage Naya's good name."

Related Gallery

Rivera also recently called it quits with fiance Big Sean in April. The rapper's rep stated that he was the one who made "the difficult decision to call the wedding off." They had been engaged since last October.



Glee's fifth-season finale airs May 13. The series' sixth season will be its last.