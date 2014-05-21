'DWTS' Pros in Nothing but Hats (WATCH)

Dancing with the Stars pros Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy got loose (real loose!) for a People magazine photo shoot, stripping down for the cover, and ET's Rocsi Diaz surprised the brothers with some behind-

the-scenes footage they never thought would see the light of day.

"I cannot believe that they have this on video," Val said, watching himself dance around in nothing but a hat concealing his nether regions.

Rocsi caught up with the fellas and their DWTS cohorts after the show taping.

"I wanna see what's behind the hat, honey," said NeNe Leakes.

"My eyes are blinded!" joked Derek Hough.

Watch the video to see the boys blush and squirm. The magazine hits stands Friday.