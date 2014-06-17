'Bachelorette' Star Emily Maynard Shares Amazing Wedding Video

It's safe to say Bachelorette star Emily Maynard and husband Tyler Johnson had one beautiful wedding.

The reality star, 28, posted snippets from her personal wedding video on her Instagram Tuesday, June 17, 2014, which show the happy couple totally in love at Johnson's parents' estate in South Carolina where the wedding took place.

The two tied the knot on June 7.

"Oh heavenly day," she posted on Instagram.

This is the first wedding for Maynard, though she was previously engaged to Bachelor star Brad Womack as well as Utah entrepreneur Jef Holm, whom she chose on her season of The Bachelorette.

"Every minute of the wedding was so exciting, that I feel like I am still in this dream that I'll never wake up from," she told Peopleabout her nuptials to Johnson, an automotive management consultant.

Check out the video to see Maynard's gorgeous Modern Trousseau wedding gown, and to see the groom shed a few tears at the aisle!