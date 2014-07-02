Nicole Scherzinger Recalls Battle with Bulimia: It's a 'Paralyzing Disease'

Nicole Scherzinger fought back tears as she recalled to Cosmopolitan magazine her struggle with an eating disorder.

"It is such a horrible paralyzing disease and it was such a dark time for me," the former Pussycat Doll frontwoman reveals. "That's why I can empathize so much with people who have demons and voices in their heads, who aren't nice to themselves. It robs you of living your life."



Scherzinger, 36, confesses that her battle with bulimia got so bad that she started losing her voice and even passed out a few times.

During her X Factor fame, Scherzinger spoke out about her eating disorder for the first time to VH1. "I guess it was like my addiction. I never did drugs, but kinda doing things to myself was my addiction."

She added, "It's like when I got off stage, I was on this high, and I'd come back to my room and I'd be alone, so I would just do things. My bulimia was my addiction; hurting myself was my addiction."