6 Beyonce Pictures That Will Make You Want to Take A Break

If you want a break, make sure to take it like Beyonce!

The singer snapped six photos of her and a couple of Jay Z too (the back of his head and his hand) while relaxing this weekend.

The couple has been working hard during their On the Run tour, and amid rumors of separation, it sure looks like Bey and Jay are in paradise.



RELATED PICS: Beyonce's On the Run Stage Styles



In the summer pics, the Queen B is seen on a surfboard (or is it surfbort?), has a drink in her hand and is just enjoying the beautiful scenery around her.

Check out these photos that prove she knows how to do summer right.



Did you have a Beyonce weekend?



Related Gallery