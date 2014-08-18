Matthew McConaughey on Wearing a Fanny Pack: 'I'm Not Afraid'

Matthew McConaughey has finally done what the rest of us were afraid to do -- rock a fanny pack in public! The Oscar winner was interviewed during the Red Sox-Astros game at Fenway Park where he explained why he's alright, alright, alright with his latest accessory.

"I'm not afraid of the fanny pack," he explained. "You gotta kind of put it on the side to make it look a little, not as nerdy. But still, practicality wins out. I've got so much gear in here that I don't want in my pockets. I’m not afraid of the fanny pack."

Well good! And thanks for the pro fanny pack tips!

Now that we've all been empowered, Matthew predicts we'll all be donning them soon telling CSN Houston reporter Julia Morales the accessory will make a comeback "some decade from now."

We must say, we're thrilled that we can finally wear these things in public. As you can see in the video above, we've long awaited their triumphant return. Tweet us your favorite fanny pack photos using the #ETnow.

Check out the video above to see Matthew take his fanny pack out to the ball game!