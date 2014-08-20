Elizabeth Vargas & Husband Marc Cohn Divorcing

Sources confirm to ET that 20/20 anchor Elizabeth Vargas and her singer-songwriter husband Marc Cohn are splitting after 12 years of marriage. The news was first reported by People.

PICS: Shocking Celeb Splits



"Marc and Elizabeth are in divorce proceedings," a source reportedly told People. "The kids are with him in New York while she seeks treatment."

The news follows Vargas' announcement that she has returned to rehab after first seeking treatment in November. Earlier this year, she spoke out about her alcoholism, telling Good Morning America: "I am an alcoholic. It took me a long time to admit that to myself. It took me a long time to admit it to my family, but I am. The amount of energy I expended keeping that secret and keeping this problem hidden from view was exhausting."

NEWS: Elizabeth Vargas Returns to Rehab



In regards to Vargas' rehab stint, Cohn gave the following statement to ET, writing,"On behalf of Elizabeth's family, we are in total support of her recovery and want her to be well."

Vargas released a statement to People, saying, "I feel I have let myself, my co-workers and most importantly my family down, and for that I am ashamed and sorry."

Vargas, 51, and Cohn, 55, share two sons together: Zachary, 11, and Samuel, 8.

Many in Hollywood have spoken out about their own issues with addition. ET chatted with Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino this past July about his stint in rehab.