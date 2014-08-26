Nick Cannon Leaves Mariah Carey's Apartment Looking Sad

Nick Cannon's having a bit of a rough day, and here's the photo to prove it.

Nick was spotted exiting Mariah Carey's New York apartment after a visit today.



Recently, Nick Cannon confirmed to The Insider that he and Mariah Carey "have been living in separate houses for a few months."

Their encounter could also mean that he was trying to reconcile the relationship. Neither parties have used social media to address their relationship.



With their love on the rocks, Nick also told The Insider that his main focus right now is on his kids.

Mariah and Nick have three-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, together. Last year, the couple renewed their wedding vows after five years.



