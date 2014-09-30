Neil Patrick Harris Shares His Beautiful Wedding Pics On 'Late Show'

While Clooney's wedding may be all everyone's talking about right now, he's not the only star to have a lavish Italian wedding ceremony recently. In early September, How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris wed his long-time boyfriend David Burtka in a small town in Italy as well.

Harris went on the Late Show with David Letterman on Monday, where he revealed some of the details of his private wedding, including that fact that Elton John performed a few songs, and even introduced the couple's first dance – Kelly Clarkson's 'A Moment Like This'



Harris also shared some touching photos of the magical night, including this loving pic of Harris and Burtka after tying the knot.

Harris also explained how the couple had found a local fireworks operator, and asked him to time a volley of dazzling fireworks to the crescendo of their first dance song.



According to Harris, neither he nor Burtka believed that it was likely to actually go off the way they intended, and when it did everyone was blown away by how perfect it was. Harris shared a photo of the newlywed's stunned and elated reaction.

Harris was on Letterman promoting his upcoming film Gone Girl, the Ben Affleck-led thriller directed by David Fincher. Check out the video below for a look at the star's powerful and disturbing performance in the hotly anticipated crime drama.

