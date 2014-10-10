Awkward! How Nick Cannon, Melanie Griffith and More Celebs Cover Up Tattoos of Their Exes

Breaking up is hard enough to do, especially if you’re a celebrity and you live your life in the public eye. And then things get even trickier when you have a tattoo of that ex — say, her name on your wrist or his jersey number on the back of your neck.

Thankfully, it’s 2014 so we have options! But why get turn to laser removal when you can get creative to cover up those painful memories.

Most recently, Nick Cannon was spotted sporting new ink over what used to be his Mariah tat. When Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas split up after 20 years together, Melanie’s heart tattoo with her estranged husband’s name in the middle was shortly covered up after they announced their separation.

Amber Rose is going to have to get extra creative, though. She opted to get a tattoo of her now-estranged husband’s face on her arm. Amber filed for divorce Sept. 23, from the Wiz Khalifa after he reportedly cheated on her.

