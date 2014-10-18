'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Arrested

Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon was arrested in Boise, Idaho, on Friday night.

According to a police statement, officers were called at 9:30 last night for a disturbance in the hotel lobby involving Brendon and hotel staff. They found that he showed "signs of intoxication and repeatedly refused officers commands to stay seated."

The statement continues to say that he attempted to walk away and was taken into custody for resisting and obstructing. Hotel staff also reported a broken decorative dish and wished to press charges.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Brendon was picked up by police at 10:40 p.m.

Officers booked him into the Ada County Jail, and he was bonded out.



Brendon was charged with two misdemeanor counts: malicious injury to property and resisting or obstructing officers.

The 43-year-old was in town for the Tree City Comic Con. Earlier this month, the actor married Moonda Tee in Las Vegas, just a week after proposing.

