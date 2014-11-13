Hilary Swank & Jane Lynch to Host Thanksgiving Dog-a-Thon

Hilary Swank and Jane Lynch are breaking the oldest rule in Hollywood -- never work with children or animals.

The two actresses are co-hosting Fox's Cause for Paws: An All-Star Dog Spectacular, airing Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8 ET/PT on Fox.

NEWS: Hilary Swank Celebrates Man's Best Friend



"I've always been an animal lover," says Swank, who is also an executive producer on the project. "To me this is a great opportunity to celebrate dogs and the immense joy that they bring to our lives."

The two-hour event will put a spotlight on the joys that rescue dogs have brought into their owners' lives, and will even include testimonies from celebrities with rescue dogs.

Special guests will include Josh Duhamel and wife Fergie, Scarlett Johansson,Miranda Lambert, Kristen Bell, Paula Abdul, Betty White, LeAnn Rimes, Ke$ha and Carrie Ann Inaba.

The show will also include awards in categories such as Cutest Puppy, Best Celebrity/Dog Lookalike, Guiltiest Dog, Best Licker, Smartest Dog and Best Viral Dog Video.