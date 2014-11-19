Chris Hemsworth Is 'People' Magazine's 2014 Sexiest Man Alive



People magazine has crowned their 2014 Sexiest Man Alive!

Taking the title from Maroon 5 heartthrob Adam Levine, Jimmy Kimmel revealed Tuesday night the man who nabbed this year's coveted cover.

It was decided that People's Sexiest Man Alive this year is Chris Hemsworth!

After masking Hemsworth's Australian accent with a voice modulator, Kimmel connected with him via Skype and then let his audience ask "yes" or "no" questions in an attempt to narrow down the star's identity.

Once a few heartthrobs had been eliminated with questions like, "Have you played a super hero?", "Do you have a famous brother?" and, "Does the superhero you play use a hammer?", it became clear that the Thor star was People's Sexiest Man Alive.

Though Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Affleck and Chris Pratt -- who covered GQ's Man of the Year issue -- were considered front-runners for the Sexiest Man Alive title this year, they didn't quite make the cut. They are, however, featured in the hunky issue.



Following the big reveal, the 31-year-old actor jokingly reacted to the news, saying, "Thank you, I'm most excited about the alive portion of that statement, and the sexy part is a bonus."

Playing off Kimmel's rivalry with former Sexiest Man Alive Matt Damon, Hemsworth quipped, "I learned everything there is about being sexy from Matt -- pursing the lips, squinting at the right time. Thank you Matt and all the other previous intelligent men."



When asked what his younger brother, Hunger Games heartthrob Liam Hemsworth, thought of him taking the title, he joked, "Liam has been good, he's been a real team player for this one. We've been throwing sexy looks back and forth."

As for how his wife of four years, actress Elsa Pataky, took the news, the action star told People, "I think you've bought me a couple of weeks of bragging rights around the house. I can just say to her, 'Now remember, this is what the people think, so I don't need to do the dishes anymore, I don't need to change nappies. I'm above that. I've made it now.'"

What's next for the Sexiest Man Alive? Hemsworth is reprising his role as Thor in Marvel Comics' explosive epic The Avengers: Age Of Ulton. Check out the action packed trailer.



Do you think Hemsworth deserves the title?



